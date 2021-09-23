Young man dies in Becker County rollover

NEAR OSAGE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in Becker County, MN.

The crash report says the 21-year-old man from Osage was heading west on Hwy. 34 when he left the road and rolled on Wednesday, Sept. 22 around 11 p.m.

Authorities say the man was not wearing his seatbelt.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no other information about the driver is being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.