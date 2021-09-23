VNL Investigates: Is your water bill accurate?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo man’s mysterious jump in water usage has others in the community wondering if their most recent water bills are accurate or not.

It’s a story we told you about earlier this week when a north Fargo homeowner said his water bills went from around 1,500 gallons of water used each month to 74,000 gallons in July.

Of the 34,000 water meters in the city of Fargo, City Auditor Steve Sprague says all of them are read every month by three city employees either by radio reads or physically walking up to your house.

“The only time that we estimate is if we can’t get access to the meter pad,” Sprague said.

Sprague says access may be limited depending on locked gates or large animals in the yard.

“Normally in those cases we’ll mark it and go back at a different time,” he said.

Sprague adds if his office goes more than two months of estimating, additional steps will be taken to make arrangements to do an actual reading.

“If we do have someone where (the reading) is moving around a bit, we will estimate low and catch up later, or if our estimate is high, we’ll adjust back,” Sprague said.

Sprague says there shouldn’t be concerns on your meter’s accuracy, as the metro’s good water quality doesn’t impact the meter’s reading ability. He added the most recent meter tested by his office proved it was 99.9 percent accurate.

Sprague also says the biggest culprit for higher water bills are leaky toilets saying a home could go through up to 129,000 gallons in a month just from one faulty toilet.

If you have concerns on your water bill, you can call the city auditor office at 701.241.1324

