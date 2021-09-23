Advertisement

Train vs semi crash shut down Otter Tail County road

VNL Breaking News
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR OTTERTAIL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a train vs. semi crash in Otter Tail County.

An official with the county confirmed traffic was being detoured around Hwy. 78 between Perham and Ottertail because of the crash.

Details are limited at this time, but Valley News Live has multiple calls into responding agencies for more information.

Stay with us as we learn more information.

