Train-Pedestrian accident in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There’s word that someone has been hit by a train in Crookston, Minnesota. We’re told it happened around 2:00 Thursday afternoon in the downtown area.

According to Polk County dispatch audio, someone from a Holiday gas station called in the accident. When asked about extent of injuries, a first responder on scene said, “very significant, loss of limbs.”

A short time later, dispatchers were also notifying school bus drivers about possible delays.

Authorities are on the scene and no further information is being released. Stay with Valley News Live for updates.

