Nurse Honored, Spends 26 Hours with Mom in Labor

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Altru nurse has been given a Daisy Award-- a nursing honor-- for going above and beyond during a patient’s labor. Olivia Wyant was nominated for the award by a new mom who was in labor for almost 40 hours.

Wyant worked overtime-- staying with the mother for 26 of her 39 hours in labor. She provided support, care and coaching during delivery; but she gives all the credit back to her team.

“I know she just saw me, but there were so many people working together to make sure she and baby were ok. This place has been really special with all the people I’ve worked with -- the doctors and nurses and techs. We all need each other to make sure these moms and babies are healthy,” says Wyant.

“She encouraged me during a long and difficult labor,” said her patient. “Nurse Wyant listened to my fears and talked me through them, which ultimately led to the delivery of a beautiful baby boy. She was curious, concerned, open-minded, supportive and the best advocate I could have been given in a time of dire need. I felt safe, supported, heard and empowered by her.”

Nurse Wyant was also nominated by the patient’s husband, who wrote: “It’s amazing how sometimes the right person comes into your life at the exact time you need them”.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care nurses provide patients and families every day.

