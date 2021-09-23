Advertisement

North Dakota offering grants for childcare providers amid severe shortage

File photo of daycare.
File photo of daycare.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota is hoping to create a better environment for new and existing childcare providers.

The Department of Human Services announced multiple new grants ranging from health and safety improvement to inclusion grants, the full list is below.

-Stabilization grants

-Health and safety related facility improvement grants

-Technology grants

-Inclusion grants

-Start up grants

-Quality Improvement grants

One of the main grants now offered is a stabilization grant. The department says it will be used for operating costs to add support for underserved areas of the state, along with the cost of care during non-traditional hours, among other areas.

Those funds can also be used for staffing costs, recruitment incentives, rent and maintenance.

For people looking to start a childcare program, the state is offering a start up grant, a one-time payment used for initial business costs.

If a program is looking to provide services to children with disabilities, the state is offering an inclusion grant. The inclusion grant will provide funds for providers to create a space where children of all abilities can grow, learn and play.

To apply for these grants, go to the state’s growing future workforce registry found here.

The money for these grants comes from $100 million from the federal COVID-19 recovery and response package to use on early childhood and childcare sectors.

Valley News Live previously reported on the extreme shortage of providers and how it’s impacting families in the region, find the link below.

Valley preschool and daycare providers call for state help while getting squeezed by labor shortage

