Advertisement

NDT - Four Home Maintenance Tips to Save Money - Sept 23

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wasting money and resources isn’t good for any budget. DeVerne Augustus, a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, shares four home maintenance tips to help you save money and the planet. He talks about:

  • How people can save on lighting costs with darker days coming
  • Tips to help the heating budget as we head into winter
  • Things we might not think of when it comes to our budget and the environment

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo restaurant goes viral on TikTok
Local restaurant goes viral, gains 1.5 million views on TikTok
John Berman interviews Dr. Tracie Newman on Anderson Cooper 360
FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
ND Audit reports 34 DUI tests invalid, can be dismissed in court
Bruce Austreng, 34
Man arrested following wild chase in Grand Forks

Latest News

NDT - Bear Creek Winery - September 23
NDT - Fall Harvest at the Bear Creek Winery - Sept 23
NDT - A Cutting Edge Gallery Of Jewelry - September 23
NDT - Sapphires at A Cutting Edge - Sept 23
Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
NDT - Top Talkers - September 23
NDT - Top Talkers for September 23