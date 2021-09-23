Advertisement

NDT - Fargo Junk Market - Sept 23

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Junk Market is happening at the Schollander Pavillion of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. If you like vintage, modern, handmade or repurposed décor, this is the market for you!

The Fargo Junk Market is happening on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5 and you can learn more on the Fargo Junk Market Facebook page.

