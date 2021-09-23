NDT - Fargo Junk Market - Sept 23

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Junk Market is happening at the Schollander Pavillion of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. If you like vintage, modern, handmade or repurposed décor, this is the market for you!

The Fargo Junk Market is happening on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5 and you can learn more on the Fargo Junk Market Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.