ND Secretary of State, Attorney General won’t be reviewing FPS recall signatures

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office says it will not be reviewing the recall efforts of four Fargo Public School Board members, and it says the Attorney General’s office won’t either.

In an email to Valley News Live Thursday, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said:

“Other than what this office did as required by law for a recall petition, this office has no further authority or jurisdiction over the recall effort, for example, as it relates to the review of the petitions submitted to the business manager. And, neither does the Attorney General. In addition, neither office can provide legal advice as to the options available to any of the parties to this recall effort.”

Jaeger said North Dakota’s pamphlet of ‘recalling an elected official of the state or a political subdivision,’ was dispersed to both the recall sponsoring committee and the school’s business manager.

Jaeger said if signatures collected were not counted because the signer did not live within the Fargo School District, ‘the law is clear that those cannot be counted and no legal challenge will change that.’

Organizers with the recall effort stated they are still reviewing their options with other legal advisors, and state until they know what is next the group will not be addressing the media.

