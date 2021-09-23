Advertisement

Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger, ATF and other law enforcement on scene

A police car.
A police car.
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at Kroger in Collierville, according to a town spokesperson.

First responders are sending victims to nearby hospitals right now, according to the spokesperson, but it’s not clear how many victims are involved.

At least one went to Baptist Hospital in Collierville, a hospital spokesperson confirms, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Regional One Hospital is receiving patients but couldn’t say how many.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are in Collierville assisting with the investigation.

