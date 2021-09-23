Advertisement

MN modifies building foundation requirements, saving thousands in new construction

File photo of building materials.
File photo of building materials.(ky3)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Homebuilders in Minnesota are able to save thousands of dollars in new construction costs following a review of frost footing requirements.

Previously, a new home in Minnesota had to have a footing of at least 5 ft. in the ground to satisfy building codes. After a review of the code and a study of insulation values, the new requirement is 4.5 ft.

A release from Rep. Heather Keeler’s office (DFL-Moorhead) says this modification in code can save someone $3,000 in foundation costs.

The new requirement puts Minnesota construction in line with state codes from North Dakota. This is especially meaningful in areas like Fargo-Moorhead, where houses in Moorhead were more expensive because of frost footings.

Rep. Keeler, Sen. Kent Eken (DFL-Audubon) and a technical advisory group from the Department of Labor and Industry pushed for the change so border cities could have a more level playing field when trying to attract new construction.

Homebuilders can expect to receive more information on this change in the coming months from the Construction Codes Advisory Council.

