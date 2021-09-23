Minnesota State Patrol investigating serious motorcycle crash near Glyndon
Accident happened east of Glyndon
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol officers are investing a serious motorcycle in Clay County.
The crash happened just after 4:00 pm Thursday.
It happened on Highway 10 at mile post 10 on the eastbound side.
That is all the information that is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.