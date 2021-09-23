Advertisement

Man has serious injuries following pickup vs semi crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAHNOMEN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man has serious injuries after a pickup and semi crashed in Mahnomen, MN.

The crash report says it happened along Hwy. 59 on Wednesday, Sept. 22 around 4:30 p.m.

A semi, driven by 65-year-old Rodney Olson from Hendrum, MN was heading north, and a pickup driven by 45-year-old Torrey Winger of Aitkin, MN was heading south.

Olson was not hurt in the crash, but Winger was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

