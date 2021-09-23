Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by big rig in Traverse County

By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man from Waite Park, Minnesota died after he was hit by a big rig in Traverse County.

It happened Thursday morning at 8:29 on Highway 27 at 650th Street.

According to Minnesota State Police, a driver in a Kenworth was on 650th Street and was attempting to back onto Highway 27 when the pedestrian was struck.

Wheaton Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

