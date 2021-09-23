Advertisement

Kevin Doerr sentenced to 13 years for assaulting people with car on White Earth Reservation

Kevin Roger Doerr, 35
Kevin Roger Doerr, 35
By WCCO-TV Staff and Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for running people over with a car last spring.

According to documents and trial evidence, 35-year-old Kevin Doerr was driving erratically through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation on April 7, 2020.

Neighbors called 911 on him, saying he was trying to run over and chase people through the neighborhood. When law enforcement arrived, he was taken into custody and victims were airlifted to nearby hospitals.

Doerr was convicted in May on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Mr. Doerr is a danger to the community, his actions caused pain and suffering for both the victims and for the White Earth Community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.

In all, he will serve 13 years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

