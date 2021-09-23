Advertisement

Hunters warned to watch out for Blue-green Algae

Blue-green algae
Blue-green algae
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Hunters need to watch out for potentially toxic blue-green algae in wetlands and lakes while in the field this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says there are no known antidotes for the cyanotoxins produced by blue-green algae.

Hunting dogs may suffer adverse health effects, even death, and are at a higher risk than people for illness because of their smaller size.

Also, people that swallow or come into contact with water containing cyanotoxins can become sick with diarrhea and vomiting, experience numb lips, tingling fingers and toes, dizziness, rashes, hives or skin blisters.

Blue-green algae can look like grass clippings floating in the water, clumps/puffballs or green cottage cheese. It can also make the water appear like spilled green paint or green pea soup.

Officials say if the water is discolored or you see foam, scum, or mats of green or blue-green algae on the water, do not let pets swim in or drink from affected waters.

Hunters should carry plenty of fresh water for you and your hunting dog.

If you or your hunting dog accidentally swims in water that might have a cyanobacteria bloom, the experts say you should rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

You can report suspected blue-green algae blooms to the NDDEQ at 701-328-5210 or on the NDDEQ’s Harmful Algal Bloom webpage at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo restaurant goes viral on TikTok
Local restaurant goes viral, gains 1.5 million views on TikTok
John Berman interviews Dr. Tracie Newman on Anderson Cooper 360
FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
ND Audit reports 34 DUI tests invalid, can be dismissed in court
Bruce Austreng, 34
Man arrested following wild chase in Grand Forks

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation - September 23
NDT - Daily Motivation - September 23
NDT - Back To Basics With Meal Planning 101 - September 23
NDT - Back To Basics With Meal Planning 101 - September 23
NDT - Four Home Maintenance Tips - September 23
NDT - Four Home Maintenance Tips - September 23
VNL Breaking News
Train vs semi crash shut down Otter Tail County road