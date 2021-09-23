Hunters warned to watch out for Blue-green Algae

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Hunters need to watch out for potentially toxic blue-green algae in wetlands and lakes while in the field this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says there are no known antidotes for the cyanotoxins produced by blue-green algae.

Hunting dogs may suffer adverse health effects, even death, and are at a higher risk than people for illness because of their smaller size.

Also, people that swallow or come into contact with water containing cyanotoxins can become sick with diarrhea and vomiting, experience numb lips, tingling fingers and toes, dizziness, rashes, hives or skin blisters.

Blue-green algae can look like grass clippings floating in the water, clumps/puffballs or green cottage cheese. It can also make the water appear like spilled green paint or green pea soup.

Officials say if the water is discolored or you see foam, scum, or mats of green or blue-green algae on the water, do not let pets swim in or drink from affected waters.

Hunters should carry plenty of fresh water for you and your hunting dog.

If you or your hunting dog accidentally swims in water that might have a cyanobacteria bloom, the experts say you should rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

You can report suspected blue-green algae blooms to the NDDEQ at 701-328-5210 or on the NDDEQ’s Harmful Algal Bloom webpage at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

