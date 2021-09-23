Grand Forks PD warn of coyote in city

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in the Northern Valley are warning about a coyote spotted in Grand Forks.

Police posted on Facebook saying they believe the coyote is injured and it has been spotted several times recently.

Authorities remind people to avoid wildlife if you see it in town, and if it poses a threat to you or your family, you should call police.

Most of the time, these animals can make their way out of town on their own without hurting anyone.

