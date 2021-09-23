Get lost in a corn maze and pick out some pumpkins this fall

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season of exploring corn mazes and picking out pumpkin at the patches is here. The Red River Valley Fair is offering both through Halloween.

Times and dates the corn maze and pumpkin patches can be found below.

· Corn Maze: Open Thursdays through Sundays Thursdays and Fridays: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Saturdays: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm Sundays: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

$12.50 per person (Fees included) Ages 2 and Under: Free Admission into Corn Maze

· Pumpkin Patch: Open Fridays through Sundays - Starting October 1st Fridays: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Saturdays: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm Sundays: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

$6.50 per pumpkin per person (Fees included) Includes Hayride to Pumpkin Patch and back.

There will be extra special events for families and those over 21 to enjoy as well.

DAZED IN THE MAZE: September 25th

Come get Lost in the Valley and enjoy a drink along the way. Local breweries, wineries, meaderies, and cideries will be hidden throughout the Corn Maze! Stop by every vendor in the maze and get a stamp on your Punch Card! Turn in your punch card at the end of the maze to be entered into a drawing for a prize basket full of products from your local vendors!! Only 21 and over will be allowed in the Maze on September 25th.

Ticket Prices: Purchased online. Down below includes price increases at the Gate. $15 (plus fees) per person online $20 per person at the Gate Ticket includes entrance to Lost in the Valley Corn Maze. A Dazed in the Maze ticket is required for entrance into the Corn Maze. Alcohol purchases not included with ticket.

Must be 21 and older to purchase a ticket. Valid ID is required upon entrance. Only 21 and older will be allowed inside.

This is a rain or shine event. All sales are final. Please dress accordingly. All events take place outdoors. Pets are not permitted in the event area, except for registered service animals. Concessions and Food Vendors will be on site for additional purchases.

Thursdays: Support a Local Non-Profit: Part of the proceeds earned from the night will go back to the local group helping us for the night! Fridays: Glow in the Maze: Receive a FREE glow stick when you go through the Maze!

