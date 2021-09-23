Advertisement

Former Africa Restaurant and Club GM speaks out about liquor license decision

On Monday, the city gave the business 30 days to find a buyer for the club’s liquor license or have it revoked.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The former general manager for Africa Restaurant and Nightclub Kwame “Daniel” Omane tells Valley News Live the city of Fargo should get ready for losses.

Omane asserts the decision by city commissioners is “Racially motivated”, and says the business is planning a private investigation into the commission’s decision.

“There are multiple lawsuits coming to the city. We are just giving the city the time to put their stuff together. Everyone of them that is involved in this investigation of the license suspension or revocation will be held accountable for their actions,” said Omane.

