FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for an outgoing and energetic Creative Services Director to help promote our market leading newscasts and digital offerings. Our next Creative Services Director will be a detail oriented individual and self-starter who thrives in a creative, fast-paced environment. This position provides expertise and support to News and Sales as well as all other local content efforts, so clear, consistent communication is key.

The primary job duties and responsibilities of the Promotions Manager include, but are not limited to:

*Protect and improve the station’s brand image at all customer touchpoints. *Collaborate with the General Manager and other Department Heads to develop execution strategies for the station’s comprehensive, multiplatform marketing plan. *Lead a creative team of employees, delegating responsibilities of the multiplatform marketing plan to successfully achieve goals and adapting to seize new opportunities as they present themselves.

*Will work with our regional marketing support team on regular updates to station image campaigns.

*Must know how to grow and educate promotion team members and create an environment in which staff can thrive.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

If you are ready for the challenge, please go to gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Ike Walker – Vice President and General Manager, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or ikew@valleynewslive.com. Successful candidate must be able to pass a MVR check. Also, As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

