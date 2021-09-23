Clouds and Showers for a Few Into Friday Morning

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase from the northwest into the overnight as a cold front pushes in. Wind shifts out of the north. Spotty light showers mainly late evening into daybreak.

FRIDAY: A cold front pushes out and clouds and sprinkles will exit south and east into the mid morning. Temperatures will fall a pinch behind it with highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 60s for most areas with a mostly sunny sky Saturday, and conditions look dry. Morning temperatures Saturday will be as low as the mid 30s for some of our northern counties. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our warm trend continues into the workweek. Mostly sunny skies continue on Monday, with highs above average for this time of year, warming into the 70s for many. Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the 70s east and 80s west under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday brings the chance of a few more clouds, with temperatures cooling slightly into the 70s for most. Late showers will be possible Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Transition day, as a cold front delivers our best chance of scattered to widespread showers of rain and a cooler shift in the wind as well. Highs will be in the 60s for many west and north to near 70 south and east.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with slowly falling temperatures. Spotty light showers pushing from the Devils Lake basin into the Red River Valley by daybreak. Precipitation will be spotty and under 0.1″ for most.

FRIDAY: Passing dry cold front could bring a few clouds. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out in the morning. Then clearing and breezy and cooler. Low: 56. High: 64.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Cold morning. Low: 42. High: 68.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and awesome! Low: 47. High: 76.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light south wind. Low: 48. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy south wind and warmer. Low: 51. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late shower chance. Low: 56. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thundershowers. Low: 66. High: 71.

