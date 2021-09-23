Advertisement

Black Lives Matter activist sues LAPD over ‘swatting’ incident

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC/KCAL) – A Black Lives Matter activist is suing the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call at her home that may have been a “swatting” incident.

Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah recorded video in August 2020 showing LAPD officers showing up to her home after they said they got a 911 call about a hostage situation there.

“We got a call to this location that there is a male in there holding you guys hostage and he wants a million dollars or he’s going to kill you within an hour,” an officer said in the video.

“There’s nobody in the house except my own security,” Abdullah said.

“We just want to make sure that you’re OK,” the officer said.

“I’m fine,” Abdullah said. “My kids are petrified.”

Police later learned the call may have been a “swatting” incident, when a person falsely reports a crime to garner police response.

But Abdullah is now suing the LAPD over their actions that day.

“It was not accidental,” Abdullah said at a news conference. “They were not coming to quote-unquote keep me safe. They were coming to invoke terror. They were coming to terrorize.”

In the lawsuit, Abdullah claims police never made contact with her before more than 20 officers surrounded her home in tactical gear.

Abdullah believes the large response was retribution for leading massive protests throughout Los Angeles in the days following the murder of George Floyd.

The union that represents LAPD officers said in a statement that officers acted swiftly and professionally, saying in part: “We have no doubt that if LAPD officers would have been delayed in their response or did not take the threat to kill hostages seriously, Ms. Abdullah would be suing the city for not providing an adequate police response.”

