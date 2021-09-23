Advertisement

4-year-old Valley City boy has a wish to walk independently

Curtis' Wish To Walk
Curtis' Wish To Walk(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4-year-old Curtis Ford of Valley City is a kid that his parents say wants to enjoy life like others his age.

Unfortunately, living with a disability makes life for him much more difficult.

“He’s not able to walk like his other four siblings,” said Curtis’ mother Stephanie Ford.

The Fords were blindsided by Curtis’s diagnosis. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, brought on by what his parents believe was a lack of oxygen during the delivery of him and his twin brother.

Now as an outgoing toddler, Curtis has one wish.

“I want to walk outside,” he said.

The family says a surgery could make that possible. They say it can only be performed by one of three qualified surgeons in the country.

That’s only if Curtis qualifies.

“Our mission as parents by the time he is old enough to have his own life and function on his own,” said Curtis’ father Shaun Ford.

For now, Curtis can only walk with the assistance of his walker.

The family is hoping he can receive the surgery that would help improve his mobility, so he can live the life he wishes for.

“I would give my last breath to have him walk.”

