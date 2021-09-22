Sanford prepping more space, beds as hospital nears capacity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 cases, along with general healthcare needs continue to rise in both Fargo and North Dakota, Sanford Health says its hospital is near capacity.

Officials say an unfinished wing in the hospital is now in the works to be a usable space by later this winter, which will add 32 more beds in the Fargo facility.

Currently, Sanford Health says there are 544 patients currently hospitalized in Fargo. Of those, 35 are COVID-19 patients. 10 of those infected with the Coronavirus are in intensive care and eight are on a ventilator.

Officials announced last week the healthcare facility would be cutting non-elective surgeries by 30 percent which has resulted in patients waiting longer.

Sanford says while they are not at a record amount of patients, the hospital has been near the 500-patient range and nearing capacity for weeks which is a concern.

In a graphic released by Sanford this week, data shows there are 159 inpatients infected with COVID-19 hospitalized at one of Sanford’s facilities across the state. Of those, Sanford states 143 are unvaccinated, 34 are on ventilators while 33 of those on the machines are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.