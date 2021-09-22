Railroad crossing soon closing in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People who need to cross the tracks along N. Broadway will have to find another way to get to their destinations.

The railroad crossing between 4th and 6th St. N. along Broadway are closing on Monday, Sept. 27.

The city says the crossing needs repairs, and they are expected to be finished by Oct. 4.

Northbound traffic will be detoured along 4th Ave. N. to 4th St. N.

Southbound cars will take 6th Ave. to Roberts St.

