Advertisement

Railroad crossing soon closing in downtown Fargo

construction graphic
construction graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People who need to cross the tracks along N. Broadway will have to find another way to get to their destinations.

The railroad crossing between 4th and 6th St. N. along Broadway are closing on Monday, Sept. 27.

The city says the crossing needs repairs, and they are expected to be finished by Oct. 4.

Northbound traffic will be detoured along 4th Ave. N. to 4th St. N.

Southbound cars will take 6th Ave. to Roberts St.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves

Latest News

Feather is 5′05″ tall, 180 lbs with has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a...
Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 16-year-old girl, second time in two weeks
Valley Today Morning Weather KVLY September 22
Valley Today Morning Weather KVLY September 22
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2013 file photo, an abortion protester stands outside the Red River...
More protestors expected in front of Fargo abortion clinic next 40 days
Today is the first day of fall and many of you are probably wondering how you can take care of...
Maintaining gardens and yards during the fall season