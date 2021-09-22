Part-Time Receptionist
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live (KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV) is looking for a part-time receptionist to job share. Job duties include: answering telephone lines for both stations, greeting the public, shipping and receiving and other light office duties. Candidate should be able to multi-task and have strong communication and computer skills.
Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply.
Please send your resume to:
Human Resources
Valley News Live
1350 21st Avenue South
Fargo, ND 58103
humanresources@valleynewslive.copm
No phone calls please.
