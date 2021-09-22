Advertisement

Part-Time Receptionist

(WTAP)
By David Spofford
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live (KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV) is looking for a part-time receptionist to job share. Job duties include: answering telephone lines for both stations, greeting the public, shipping and receiving and other light office duties. Candidate should be able to multi-task and have strong communication and computer skills.

Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply.

Please send your resume to:

Human Resources

Valley News Live

1350 21st Avenue South

Fargo, ND  58103

humanresources@valleynewslive.copm

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves

Latest News

News Producer
Anchor/Reporter
TMP Newscast Director
Sales Account Executive