NDT - Lend A Hand Up - Sept 22

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jeana Peinovich from Lend A Hand Up talks about two events coming up this weekend.

Saturday, September 25 is the Shannon Fettes-Farha 6th Annual Fundraiser for Lend A Hand Up in honor of Shannon who passed away from leukemia in August 2015. When the family shared her memorials with Lend A Hand Up, she became the program’s first angel sponsor.

o Motorcycle run from noon-4:00 p.m. beginning and ending at El Zagal, 1429 3rd St N, Fargo. Register day-of from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

o Golf Scramble, shot-gun start at 1:00 p.m. at El Zagal.

o Pulled pork feed & Irish raffle 4:00-8:00 p.m. inside El Zagal.

In the first 5 years, this fundraiser has raised more than $60,000 to partner with Lend A Hand Up to help families.

Sunday, September 26 is a benefit for The Cossette Family at the Mainline Grill and Bar in Downer from noon-3:00 p.m.

o Both father (Brandon) and 4 month old son (Huxon) are battling health issues. Brandon has battled health issues most of his life. He had a liver transplant when he was 4 years old. Now he is battling cancer. Huxon is at home recovering from heart surgery.

o The benefit will provide a pulled pork lunch and an auction – both silent and online. Auction items can be bid on through the LendAHandUp.org site now through 2pm on Saturday. The auction closes at 2:00 p.m.

o Lend A Hand Up will be boosting gifts raised at the benefit and online by 20% up to $5,000.

All fundraising information can be found on the LendAHandUp.org website. Lend A Hand Up is a 501c3 subsidiary of Dakota Medical Foundation providing resources to inspire and maximize financial help for local families experiencing medical hardship. 100% of gifts help families and an additional boost of us to $5,000 is granted to eligible fundraisers. Since the program’s launch in 2008, nearly $20M has been raised to help 572 families.

