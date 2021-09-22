NDT - How Divorce can affect your credit score - Sept 22

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Divorce can affect several aspects of your life, including your finances. Here our some tips from our finance guy. Tony Walz:

1. Make a list of all joint account, might be helpful to look at a credit report

2. Close all joint checking and savings account. Both of you are liable and either can withdraw funds

3. If you are going to take over debt I would recommend refinancing, either a home or vehicle

4. If you take over a credit card that is joint, you would want to close that as soon as its paid off. Or transfer balance or reorganize the debt.

5. Any late payments on each account will count toward both of you.

