Advertisement

NDT - How Divorce can affect your credit score - Sept 22

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Divorce can affect several aspects of your life, including your finances. Here our some tips from our finance guy. Tony Walz:

1. Make a list of all joint account, might be helpful to look at a credit report

2. Close all joint checking and savings account. Both of you are liable and either can withdraw funds

3. If you are going to take over debt I would recommend refinancing, either a home or vehicle

4. If you take over a credit card that is joint, you would want to close that as soon as its paid off. Or transfer balance or reorganize the debt.

5. Any late payments on each account will count toward both of you.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves

Latest News

NDT - Wedding Wednesday's On NDT - September 22
NDT - Wedding Wednesdays with Jacky Arness and Kyle Emanuel - Sept 22
Mr. Food - Apple Cobbler - September 22
Mr. Food - Apple Cobbler - September 22
Noon News September 22 - Part 1
Noon News September 22 - Part 1
NDT - Four Tips For Transitioning Your Home For Fall - September 22
NDT - Four Tips for Transitioning Your Home for Fall - Sept 22
NDT - Lend A Hand Up - September 22
NDT - Lend A Hand Up - Sept 22