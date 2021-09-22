Advertisement

NDT - Four Tips for Transitioning Your Home for Fall - Sept 22

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery gives four tips from fall yard cleanup to indoor cleaning. Her suggestions include:

  • Green Machine - Lithium Ion Powered Outdoor Power Equipment
  • Affirm - Buy Now Pay Later
  • Quickie - Jobsite Microfiber Cloths
  • Rejuvenate - Soap Scum Remover

You can learn more at BeTheBestHome.com.

