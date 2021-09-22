Advertisement

More protestors expected in front of Fargo abortion clinic next 40 days

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2013 file photo, an abortion protester stands outside the Red River...
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2013 file photo, an abortion protester stands outside the Red River Valley Women's Clinic in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota's sole abortion clinic. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)(KFYR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Catholic Diocese of Fargo is starting its 40 Days of Life campaign, and you might be seeing more protestors outside the abortion clinic downtown.

The Diocese says they plan on stationing people outside the Red River Women’s Clinic along 1st Ave. N. 16 hours a day, seven days a week for 40 days.

In the past, buses from neighboring towns brought in people to stand outside the clinic and pray.

The women’s clinic is the only provider of abortion services in the state of North Dakota. The clinic’s website says it’s looking for volunteers because it is frequently the target of anti-abortion protestors who participate in “sidewalk bullying.”

To learn more about volunteering as an escort for clinic patients click here.

To learn more about participating in the 40 Days of Life campaign click here.

