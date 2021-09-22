Advertisement

Man arrested following wild chase in Grand Forks

Bruce Austreng, 34
Bruce Austreng, 34(Grand Forks County Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a chase that ended with a double-car crash.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Grand Forks Police say they were trying to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of S. 20th St. when the car sped off to avoid police.

Authorities chased the car for a ways but then stopped for safety reasons.

The suspect kept going until he crashed into two separate vehicles, got out of the car and ran.

Police eventually caught 34-year-old Bruce Austreng of Grand Forks. He was arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

No one involved in the crash was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
police lights graphic
Toddler taken to hospital following Otter Tail County crash
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

For starters, fertilizing in fall will repair any damage that happened to your lawn over the...
Maintaining gardens and yards during the fall season
Afghan Refugees- September 21, 2021
Diving deeper into process of welcoming Afghan refugees to Fargo
Afghan Refugees- September 21, 2021
Afghan Refugees- September 21, 2021
10:00PM News Sept. 15 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 15 - Part 1