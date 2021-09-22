Man arrested following wild chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a chase that ended with a double-car crash.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Grand Forks Police say they were trying to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of S. 20th St. when the car sped off to avoid police.

Authorities chased the car for a ways but then stopped for safety reasons.

The suspect kept going until he crashed into two separate vehicles, got out of the car and ran.

Police eventually caught 34-year-old Bruce Austreng of Grand Forks. He was arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

No one involved in the crash was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.