Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland was booked on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing on Sept. 12, WOWT-TV reported.

According to the Omaha Police report, Emerson, who smelled of alcohol, became angry when asked by a United Airlines ticket agent to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly and was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, a police report says.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections, according to police records, and bonded out. He is due in court on Oct. 4.

