Local restaurant goes viral, gains 1.5 million views on TikTok

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local family-run restaurant, Stone Town Grill, gained worldwide attention after a TikTok gained 1.5 million views.

Marty and Jessica Larghe opened Stone Town Grill last November, a dream years in the making. However, their start however was bogged down by the pandemic.

“It’s been slow. It’s been a challenge to get people to know who we are and where we are,” said Larghe.

Hoping to help out, their daughter Kiana made a TikTok explaining what the Stone Town Grill has to offer.

“So I was like well I’ll just post it and I woke up Saturday morning and I had 18,000 views and it just kept going from there,” said Larghe.

The video’s immediate impact caught all involved off guard.

“Instantly. It was instant and it hasn’t stopped,” said the owner, “That night we had people coming in saying we saw you on TikTok!”

The Larghe’s said they’ve used social media before to market their restaurant, but they never thought TikTok would be the app to launch them.

“We didn’t know how to connect or how to get their attention, we thought we are using Facebook but that didn’t seem to work,” said Larghe, “This TikTok thing is crazy and it’s actually kind of fun.”

As for Kiana, she said she plans to keep making TikToks showcasing the restaurant.

“He has given up so many of his dreams to support ours, so that fact that my siblings and I get to work here and support his dream has been really fun.” she said.

Stone Town Grill is a build your own salad, grain, and noodle bar with recipes influenced from all over the world.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.