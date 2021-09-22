Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy Contract

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system.

The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, as worked with Ideal Aerosmith and the Navy to secure the contract.

Hoeven says the technology developed under this contract will help missions across the globe to be better informed, supporting the safety and effectiveness of servicemembers.

