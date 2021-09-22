Advertisement

Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy Contract

(WKYT)
By Tom Tucker
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system.

The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, as worked with Ideal Aerosmith and the Navy to secure the contract.

Hoeven says the technology developed under this contract will help missions across the globe to be better informed, supporting the safety and effectiveness of servicemembers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, they were called to the 400 block of Summit Ave....
16-year-old girl found dead in Crookston
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after social media post
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after present lost in parking lot
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
‘Record-setting’ crowd caused traffic challenges after Luke Combs concert
ATV crash graphic
Man dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Fargo commissioners voted to require the Africa Bar and Nightclub to either sell its liquor...
Commissioner explains lone ‘no’ vote in Africa Nightclub liquor license battle
6:00PM News Sept. 21 - Part 3
6:00PM News Sept. 21 - Part 3
6:00PM Weather Sept. 21
6:00PM Weather Sept. 21
6:00PM Sports Sept. 21
6:00PM Sports Sept. 21