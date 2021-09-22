Advertisement

FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN

John Berman interviews Dr. Tracie Newman on Anderson Cooper 360(CNN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Public School Board member at the center of a potential recall over masking decisions is telling her side of the story on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360.

In the interview with Dr. Tracie Newman, the topics range from the public outrage with her decisions on the board to the Delta variant hitting North Dakota.

Dr. Newman explains the dynamics in the community as an “energy shift here in our community.” She goes on to say, “I believe similar ones are playing out all over our country unfortunately, it saddens me.”

When questioned on misinformation in the pandemic, she says, “We encourage you to look to trusted health care experts, to listen to people on the ground in your communities who are following this information.”

You can see Dr. Newman’s full CNN interview here. She appeared in other interviews with national news stations, you can see her interview with MSNBC here.

