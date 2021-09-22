Advertisement

No recall election to be held for Fargo School Board

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a review of the signature validation process by the Fargo Public Schools business manager, it was determined that there will be no recall election. The school board recall committee was aiming to recall members Nikkie Gullickson, Seth Holden, Jim Johnson and Tracie Newman, and now cannot be subject to another recall effort in their current terms which expire in 2024.

After FPS Business Manager Jackie Gapp completed the validation process she determined that the petitions submitted did not include the necessary 4,144 valid signatures for each Board member to call for a special recall election.

The criteria that is in place to determine if they were invalid goes as such:

-Petition not circulated in its entirety

-Inadequate signature

-Out-of-district address

-Address missing both city and zip code

-No date

-Notary errors

-Circulator errors

-Address omissions

Additionally, signatures from residents outside of Fargo were invalid as well. Some of the signatures from the Fargo area were ineligible due to those residents being a part of the West Fargo Public Schools.

Recall Effort:

BOARD MEMBER                       SIGNATURES SUBMITTED                      SIGNATURES VALIDATED

Nikkie Gullickson                                  4,457                                                   3,081

Seth Holden                                         4,451                                                   2,996

Jim Johnson                                          4,514                                                   2,879

Tracie Newman                                     4,472                                                   2,910

