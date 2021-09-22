Advertisement

Fargo caregiver pleads not guilty to charges against her

Rachel Cooper mugshot
Rachel Cooper mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 59-year-old Rachel Cooper has pleaded not guilty to one Manslaughter charge and one Endangering an Eligible Adult charge against her.

In early August, Cooper, a memory caregiver at Maple View Memory Care in Fargo, was accused of a deadly assault on one of her patients, 78-year-old Gary Pearson.

Cooper told investigators that she was cleaning Pearson’s bathroom when she and Pearson started struggling over the bathroom door. Surveillance video showed Cooper push Pearson, to which court documents say, he then fell backwards into the hallway. But Cooper told Maple View that Pearson fell while she was cleaning the bathroom.

Cooper later told police that Pearson was keeping her from getting out of the room that night and she struggled with him. Documents say she told investigators she pushed Pearson with one hand and he tripped and fell. Police say surveillance video shows Cooper pushing Pearson with both hands, which helped lead medical examiners to determine Pearson’s death as a homicide.

Pearson suffered a broken hip from the fall, and documents say because of that, he never returned to ‘base line,’ which caused his health to continue to deteriorate until he died on Aug. 19.

Cooper is currently out of jail on a $500 bond.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Proposed Kmart Site Redevelopment- September 20, 2021
Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves

Latest News

Bemidji Police warn of “armed and dangerous” men after apartment complex shooting
John Berman interviews Dr. Tracie Newman on Anderson Cooper 360
FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN
Bruce Austreng, 34
Man arrested following wild chase in Grand Forks
For starters, fertilizing in fall will repair any damage that happened to your lawn over the...
Maintaining gardens and yards during the fall season