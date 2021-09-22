Fall semester enrollment up at Mayville State University

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are more students at Mayville State University.

The university is reporting its final official enrollment numbers for the fall semester of 2021 and the number of students is up slightly from last year at 1,172 students. 182 new freshmen are included in this number. The university also says this number reflects a 28% increase in the number of new freshmen this year, compared in the fall semester of 2020.

This fall, there are nearly 2.5% more full-time students enrolled at Mayville State than there were last fall.

The Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) figure for the Fall Semester of 2021 is 815, a 2% increase over the fall of 2020. This marks the second-highest-ever FTE at Mayville State, following just slightly behind the Fall Semester of 2018 when the FTE was a record-high 817.

