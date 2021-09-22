Breezy and Seasonal Start to Fall!

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Iced pumpkin spice latte today? A warming trend looks to return for the first day of fall on Wednesday with south wind returning temperatures to near 70, which is seasonal, with dry conditions likely both today and tomorrow. Perhaps a few more clouds tomorrow as a dry cold front passes through.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures on Friday could drop into the 30s for some, as colder air moves overhead aloft in the atmosphere. Wind speeds on Friday morning will play a large role in just how cool we get (lighter winds means colder temperatures will be possible). A cold front pushes through from the west late Thursday, and temperatures will fall a pinch behind it with highs in the 50s and 60s for Friday. A few clouds build in Friday and we could see a few spotty, light passing showers as that front passes, although most areas look to remain dry.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky Saturday, and conditions look dry. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue on Monday, with highs staying near average for this time of year, warming into the 70s. Tuesday looks very similar, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing south wind. Low: 43. High: 72.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 51. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Passing dry cold front could bring a few clouds. Cold morning. Low: 41. High: 62.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 42. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 73.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 51. High: 72.

