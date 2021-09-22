Bemidji Police warn of “armed and dangerous” men after apartment complex shooting

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police are searching for three suspects in an apartment complex shooting who they say are armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street Northwest just before 3:30 a.m. on September 22nd after multiple people called to report hearing gunshots. Another caller told dispatch that he was shot and was driving himself to the Sanford Bemidji Hospital, several blocks away from the apartment complex.

The victim told police that three men surrounded his car when he pulled into the parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments. Two men kneeled behind the car and the third began firing shots through the windshield. The victim says the gunman continued to shoot at his car as he drove away.

Officers found broken glass and shell casings in the Pine Ridge Apartments parking lot. When they responded to the hospital, they spotted a car riddled with bullet holes, broken windows, and a large amount of blood in the passenger seat. The victim was not able to give police a description of the suspects.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim and the incident is still under investigation.

Police are reminding residents in the area of 30th Street Northwest to be cautious and stay aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information on the incident can report it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.