Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 16-year-old girl, second time in two weeks

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Endaanis Feather was last seen in the Bemidji High School on Tuesday. It appears that Feather left the area voluntarily. At this point in their investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Feather is 5′05″ tall,180 lbs with has brown eyes and brown hair. Endaanis was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black high top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Feather’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

This is the second time Valley News Live has reported Feather being missing in the last two weeks.

