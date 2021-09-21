Woman dies in Frazee house fire

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly woman died in a house fire about a mile and a half northeast of Frazee, Minnesota. They were called around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, for a report of a home that was destroyed by fire.

At the time of the call, it was not known whether or not the home was occupied. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and responded to help the Frazee Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office investigate.

The body of 79-year-old Delores Mae Lubitz was discovered and sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.