Toddler taken to hospital following Otter Tail County crash

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUFFTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 4-year-old from Wadena is recovering from her injuries after a rollover on Hwy. 10 near Bluffton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Monday, Sept. 20 around 4:30 p.m.

A man was driving his pickup along the highway with two children inside when another pickup pulled out in front of him. The driver then swerved to avoid hitting the second pickup and rolled.

The driver was not hurt, but a 4-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital in Wadena.

The toddler is expected to be ok.

