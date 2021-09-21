Records: Unlicensed contractor tried to scam two Ransom County businesses out of thousands

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks County man is facing charges for doing poor, unlicensed contract work at two different Ransom County businesses and demanding thousands in return.

Brandon Raymond Ferguson is charged with two felony counts of construction fraud, as well as one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Court documents say Ferguson stopped in to Sandstone Shar-Pei, a Gwinner dog breeder, in early June and asked the business about filling in pot holes in the parking lot. The business told Ferguson they could only afford $1,000, which Ferguson said would be no problem.

Ferguson then billed the breeding business $14,750, court documents allege.

Court documents in a separate case state staff at the Beverly Anne, an assisted living facility in Lisbon, contacted Ferguson in June after they saw Ferguson doing work at the dog breeder’s business. Ferguson told the facility it would be between $35,000 and $40,000 to pave the parking lot. Staff told Ferguson it was too much and left.

Ferguson contacted the Beverly Anne one day later and stated he had a partial load leftover from another job and wanted to know if the facility wanted their parking lot done for a lower price. Documents say Ferguson told the staff it would cost around $4,200.

Ferguson later asked the facility for $15,000 for the work, documents state. Ferguson threatened a manager at the assisted living facility who told Ferguson he would only pay him $4,200. Documents say Ferguson told the manager to ‘stick the money up his a**.’

Ferguson does not have a license to work in North Dakota.

He is not yet in custody and there has not been another court date set in his case.

