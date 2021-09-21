Recent rain slightly improves stream flows, but FM still in deficit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has now moved back to a phase two drought status after recent rains have helped improve stream flows in both the Red and Sheyenne Rivers.
Although, City officials say the Fargo-Moorhead area is still about four inches below normal and it’s even worse in areas like the Otter Tail watershed.
The city will now revert back to a mandatory odd/even water restriction allowing for a once per week watering schedule.
