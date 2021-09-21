Advertisement

Recent rain slightly improves stream flows, but FM still in deficit

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has now moved back to a phase two drought status after recent rains have helped improve stream flows in both the Red and Sheyenne Rivers.

Although, City officials say the Fargo-Moorhead area is still about four inches below normal and it’s even worse in areas like the Otter Tail watershed.

The city will now revert back to a mandatory odd/even water restriction allowing for a once per week watering schedule.

