Recent rain slightly improves stream flows, but FM still in deficit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has now moved back to a phase two drought status after recent rains have helped improve stream flows in both the Red and Sheyenne Rivers.

Although, City officials say the Fargo-Moorhead area is still about four inches below normal and it’s even worse in areas like the Otter Tail watershed.

The city will now revert back to a mandatory odd/even water restriction allowing for a once per week watering schedule.

