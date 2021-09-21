Advertisement

Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A non-profit developer has plans for the site of the old Kmart on University Drive.

Fargo-based “Beyond Shelter” has plans to develop affordable housing for seniors.

The proposed project would happen in two phases and includes two buildings with 46 units each.

Amenities would also include a community room, library, and fitness center.

No word yet on when the project plans will be finalized.

