Non-profit developer has eye on old Kmart site to create affordable housing for seniors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A non-profit developer has plans for the site of the old Kmart on University Drive.

Fargo-based “Beyond Shelter” has plans to develop affordable housing for seniors.

The proposed project would happen in two phases and includes two buildings with 46 units each.

Amenities would also include a community room, library, and fitness center.

No word yet on when the project plans will be finalized.

