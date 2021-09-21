Advertisement

NDT - Ricky Nelson Remembered coming to the Fargo Theatre - Sept 21

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Matthew & Gunnar Nelson talk with Lisa about their family’s musical legacy and their upcoming show at the Fargo Theatre.

Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson is Sunday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. at the Fargo Theatre, located at 314 Broadway North in Fargo.

Reserved tickets are $35 at JadePresents.com, or call Tickets300 at 866-300-8300.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, they were called to the 400 block of Summit Ave....
16-year-old girl found dead in Crookston
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after social media post
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after present lost in parking lot
ATV crash graphic
Man dies in ATV crash
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
‘Record-setting’ crowd caused traffic challenges after Luke Combs concert

Latest News

NDT - Fall Tree Color & Care - September 21
NDT - Fall Colors and Tree Care - Sept 21
NDT - Princess Warrior 5K - September 21
NDT - 10th Annual Princess Warrior 5K - Sept 21
NDT - SVACA Marketplace In Fort Ransom - September 21
NDT - Annual SVACA Marketplace in Fort Ransom
NDT - CBD From The Mod Canna - September 21
NDT - CBD from The Mod Canna - Sept 21