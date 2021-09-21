NDT - Ricky Nelson Remembered coming to the Fargo Theatre - Sept 21

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Matthew & Gunnar Nelson talk with Lisa about their family’s musical legacy and their upcoming show at the Fargo Theatre.

Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson is Sunday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. at the Fargo Theatre, located at 314 Broadway North in Fargo.

Reserved tickets are $35 at JadePresents.com, or call Tickets300 at 866-300-8300.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.