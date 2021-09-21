Advertisement

NDT - 10th Annual Princess Warrior 5K - Sept 21

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Jane Fiemeyer was the original Princess Warrior. She passed away to leukemia in 2012 after a 13 month battle. She was eight years old.

She had a dream to find a cure for cancer so others wouldn’t have to experience the pain and sadness that comes with a cancer diagnosis. Before she died, Jane shared a wish that her legacy would continue in many ways, one being the Princess Warrior Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll or Crawl.

Jane’s mom, Jil Fiemeyer, joins us to talk about Jane’s life, her cancer battle and how her legacy continues to help others.

Jane would have been 18 years old this year. The 10th Annual Princess Warrior Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll or Crawl is Saturday, September 25 at Tapley Park in Wadena, Minnesota. Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m., a presentation at approximately 9:45 a.m. with 5K starting at 10:00 a.m.

The money raised goes to families battling cancer, grants, scholarships and to help fund research and awareness at CureSearch and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The race route includes a photo booth, cookies and a Warrior Wall with images of past and present honored cancer kiddos.

Learn more about the Princess Warrior Foundation on their website or Facebook page. Check out the event HERE.

