Advertisement

Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo homeowner says city officials denied a request to adjust one of his water bills.

Bob Kjenstad says the home typically uses between 1,000 and 2,000 gallons of water per month, but says his water meter showed the home used a whopping 74,000 gallons in July.

The home is located at 534 21st St. N. and it’s currently occupied by a friend of his wife who acts as a caretaker.

City officials thought the home’s toilet was faulty, but Kjenstad says it was checked and there was no problem with it. Kjenstad says he also checked for leaks around the home and didn’t find any.

Kjenstad says City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn told him to hire a plumber. Kjenstad told Valley News Live he does not want to call a plumber because he doesn’t want to spend more money.

In a city commission meeting Monday, a vote unanimously denied Kjenstad’s request for an adjustment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, they were called to the 400 block of Summit Ave....
16-year-old girl found dead in Crookston
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after social media post
Three strangers come together for 12-year-old’s birthday after present lost in parking lot
ATV crash graphic
Man dies in ATV crash
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
‘Record-setting’ crowd caused traffic challenges after Luke Combs concert

Latest News

Celebrating Kenny: Educator Celebrates 80th Birthday
News - Celebrating Kenny: Educator Celebrates 80th Birthday
Noon News September 21 - Part 1
Noon News September 21 - Part 1
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Bond reduced for woman accused of Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves
When to create an app, and how to not overstimulate your customer