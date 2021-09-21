Fargo resident denied bill adjustment with 70,000 gallon jump in water use

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo homeowner says city officials denied a request to adjust one of his water bills.

Bob Kjenstad says the home typically uses between 1,000 and 2,000 gallons of water per month, but says his water meter showed the home used a whopping 74,000 gallons in July.

The home is located at 534 21st St. N. and it’s currently occupied by a friend of his wife who acts as a caretaker.

City officials thought the home’s toilet was faulty, but Kjenstad says it was checked and there was no problem with it. Kjenstad says he also checked for leaks around the home and didn’t find any.

Kjenstad says City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn told him to hire a plumber. Kjenstad told Valley News Live he does not want to call a plumber because he doesn’t want to spend more money.

In a city commission meeting Monday, a vote unanimously denied Kjenstad’s request for an adjustment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.