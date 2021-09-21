Advertisement

Creating a fire safety plan for your home

Your fire safety plan should always have two ways to get out of every room. Also make sure that all paths in your home are clear of clutter.(West Fargo Fire Department)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If a fire was to break out in your home, do you have a safety plan to get out? If not, the West Fargo Fire Department has you covered.

With each plan, the department has an E.D.I.T.H plan. This stands for Exit Drills In The Home. In this plan, it should include:

  • Escape plans should be practiced with all family members.
  • Always have 2 ways out of every room.
  • Close your door before you go to sleep.
  • A meeting place is vital to knowing if everyone made it out.
  • Make sure all paths out of the home are clear of clutter.

A full breakdown of the plan can be found here.

